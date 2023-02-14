 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Get In The Car, Loser! update for 14 February 2023

Minor bugfix update 1.0.2.71

Share · View all patches · Build 10549228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​This update fixes an issue where Zantetsuken (DLC1) would fail to kill Twicefool (DLC2) if the blue side was active. If you encounter this or any other issue, please let me know with an email to support@loveconquersallgames.com right away and I'll look into it!​

Changed files in this update

Get In The Car, Loser! Windows Depot 938861
  • Loading history…
Get In The Car, Loser! macOS Depot 938862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link