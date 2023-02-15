 Skip to content

Survival Nation update for 15 February 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.6

Build 10549214

Hello everyone! We have just released a new patch including a few fixes and implementations, so your game experience is even more pleasant!

Firstly, we introduce you to some changes that we have made:

  • Now after switching the movement controller to right, clicking the right thumbstick will activate sprint, not magazine ejection.
  • Fixed the wrong number of gathered items on notification
  • Fixed broken notification about quest rewards after completing a few quests in a row
  • Fixed button icons in the Chinese language
  • Fixed bug that player could have a black screen after going into beach umbrellas
  • Fixed that wrong controller buttons could be displayed after the dominant hand or movement controller change

What is more, this patch also includes a few fixes and adjustments from the Beta 1.0.2 patch notes which included:

  • Added option to switch movement controller independent from dominant hand option. Also, we are still working on more customization for the left-handed and displaying everywhere proper button icons.
  • Fixed bug that the player after placing campfire and rejoining the server couldn't see other player models
  • Fixed missing hit impact particle on the ground
  • Fixed problem with "Find something" quests that were impossible to complete because of insufficient items or the player cannot grab these items
  • Fixed some problems with Quest Marker: disappearing marker, showing wrong way or distance
  • Fixed infinite black/loading screen after trying to join to room
  • Improved size and position of colliders preventing players to reach not permitted places to be less invasive
  • Made easier to grab parts of a weapon while reloading
  • Fixed some desynchronization problems (e.g. an item sometimes was not visible in other player's hands)
  • Added a little offset while scrolling inventory to make it more comfortable
  • Changed melee weapon mechanic. Now the damage is scalable depending on hit power
  • Fixed some performance spikes
  • Fixed stuttering issues on some devices, especially on display rate > 72Hz. We are still working on it, but we wanted to make a game even a little more comfortable for you as soon as possible
  • Optimized Junkyard location
  • Changed tents texture
  • Side activities should be counted properly (e.g. climbing activity progress 14/15 after reaching all climbing spots). It is not fixed for players that completed a specific climbing spot but will be fixed in the future.
  • Fixed a bug that caused reloading certain weapons, such as the BA1891, to use double the number of bullets

