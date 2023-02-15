Patch Notes v1.0.6

Hello everyone! We have just released a new patch including a few fixes and implementations, so your game experience is even more pleasant!

Firstly, we introduce you to some changes that we have made:

Now after switching the movement controller to right, clicking the right thumbstick will activate sprint, not magazine ejection.

Fixed the wrong number of gathered items on notification

Fixed broken notification about quest rewards after completing a few quests in a row

Fixed button icons in the Chinese language

Fixed bug that player could have a black screen after going into beach umbrellas

Fixed that wrong controller buttons could be displayed after the dominant hand or movement controller change

What is more, this patch also includes a few fixes and adjustments from the Beta 1.0.2 patch notes which included: