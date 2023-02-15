Patch Notes v1.0.6

Hello everyone! We have just released a new patch including a few fixes and implementations, so your game experience is even more pleasant!
Firstly, we introduce you to some changes that we have made:
- Now after switching the movement controller to right, clicking the right thumbstick will activate sprint, not magazine ejection.
- Fixed the wrong number of gathered items on notification
- Fixed broken notification about quest rewards after completing a few quests in a row
- Fixed button icons in the Chinese language
- Fixed bug that player could have a black screen after going into beach umbrellas
- Fixed that wrong controller buttons could be displayed after the dominant hand or movement controller change
What is more, this patch also includes a few fixes and adjustments from the Beta 1.0.2 patch notes which included:
- Added option to switch movement controller independent from dominant hand option. Also, we are still working on more customization for the left-handed and displaying everywhere proper button icons.
- Fixed bug that the player after placing campfire and rejoining the server couldn't see other player models
- Fixed missing hit impact particle on the ground
- Fixed problem with "Find something" quests that were impossible to complete because of insufficient items or the player cannot grab these items
- Fixed some problems with Quest Marker: disappearing marker, showing wrong way or distance
- Fixed infinite black/loading screen after trying to join to room
- Improved size and position of colliders preventing players to reach not permitted places to be less invasive
- Made easier to grab parts of a weapon while reloading
- Fixed some desynchronization problems (e.g. an item sometimes was not visible in other player's hands)
- Added a little offset while scrolling inventory to make it more comfortable
- Changed melee weapon mechanic. Now the damage is scalable depending on hit power
- Fixed some performance spikes
- Fixed stuttering issues on some devices, especially on display rate > 72Hz. We are still working on it, but we wanted to make a game even a little more comfortable for you as soon as possible
- Optimized Junkyard location
- Changed tents texture
- Side activities should be counted properly (e.g. climbing activity progress 14/15 after reaching all climbing spots). It is not fixed for players that completed a specific climbing spot but will be fixed in the future.
- Fixed a bug that caused reloading certain weapons, such as the BA1891, to use double the number of bullets
