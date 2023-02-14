 Skip to content

Lovely Planet 2: April Skies update for 14 February 2023

Hotfix 13.2

Fixed qualification time on Abyss level 6-14 💪

Thanks once again to Tettrum for identifying the bug!

Infinite Bliss ✨

