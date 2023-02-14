Hotfix 13.2

Fixed qualification time on Abyss level 6-14 💪
Thanks once again to Tettrum for identifying the bug!
Infinite Bliss ✨
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed qualification time on Abyss level 6-14 💪
Thanks once again to Tettrum for identifying the bug!
Infinite Bliss ✨
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update