Update 0.8.10! New upgrade system and more!

The system of leveling and selection of weapons in game has been completely rearranged!

Upgrades are now split between ship, primary, and secondary weapons. In this way, you will be able to improve every aspect of your entire arsenal, and you will have a much greater range of possibilities.

In "Conflict Zone" mode, satellites will no longer give shield or damage bonuses, instead they will give mechanical parts. In turn, when you destroy a mini boss, it will only leave you a weapon bonus.

On the other hand, if you die in "Conflict Zone" you will lose all the money and mechanical parts you have collected up to that point. However, every 5 minutes you will have a chance to escape in a cargo ship that will only be available for 45 seconds.

If you decide not to escape and continue the level, the bonuses in money and mechanical parts will be higher, but remember that it will be more difficult and you will have a higher chance of losing everything.

The last chance to escape will be at minute 30, if you survive long enough.

I hope you enjoy the update!

I thank you all for your patience and I invite you to continue sharing your opinions, criticisms and suggestions to continue improving the experience!

