Version 3.72.2 bugfix patch released

The second bugfix patch for stable version 3.72 has been released to address the following issues:

Version: 3.72.2

- fixed: tool selection automation when crafting a bone fishhook

Knife (for initial shaping) and rock (for sharpening the hook) weren't selected automatically from character's inventory. Moreover, if more than one rock was available you needed to erroneously specify how many of them to use in the process.

- fixed: character portait disappearing after scrolling the message log

- fixed: NPC archers sometimes shooting rocks or tree trunks

This happened when they ran out of arrows. This bug was most often revealed when fighting the Njerpez.

- fixed: random items sometimes appearing in character's inventory after rod fishing

This was caused by unintended inventory re-ordering when the bait was all used up. Even though this bug was noticed in relation to rod fishing the faulty mechanics may have caused some other rare item appearance oddities as well. We are quite hopeful that the fix will address these issues too.

- fixed: building a cellar at the location of an already existing cellar

This was erroneously possible.

- fixed: digging a pit at the location of an existing cellar

This was erroneously possible, and also made the existing cellar disappear.

- fixed [windows]: entering a message log custom entry accepted only a very short message

This was SDL related, and to our knowledge appeared only on Windows.

With release of this patch the current version is hopefully freed from the most troublesome oddities, and our focus can turn from the bug hunting towards the future features.

Stay tuned!

Oh, and stay tuned for the shortly upcoming soundtrack as well:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2295510/UnReal_World_Enhanced_Soundtrack/

That's all folks! Cheers!

ːurw_sageː