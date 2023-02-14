New Update v0.18.123: Experimental Lab, Blueprint Library & Two Soil Silos

Releasing an update every 2 weeks is, to be frank, quite a challenge. But we couldn't be happier that we accepted it. During this pre-final stage of development, each update pumps the game with new content, new mechanics, and less bugs (or so we aim for but Early Access is Early Access). We like to work hard, knowing that we're making something that allows you to kick back and have a tranquil night (or a day? or a weekend?) of cat factory building!

This time we bring you more automation, more planning, and more in-depth research:

v0.18.123 Released

New building: Experimental Lab requires a base from Cat Knowledge Archive to be crafted. It occupies more space but any scientist inside works twice as fast

New buildings: Soil Silo and Enriched Soil Silo automatically craft ground tiles for you +alternative recipe for crafting Fertile Soil

Updated visuals for Cat Gate

Added the Blueprint Library with pre-made Blueprints and an option to share Blueprints with other players

Added an option to copy Blueprints from both map layers

Area place/removal of terraforming tiles doesn't require an upgrade anymore

New Upgrade: Fishing Spot can now be improved to be placed underground and produce High Quality Fish

Cargo Zeppelins' speed is the same as regular Zeppelins by default; added another upgrade to increase the speed of regular Zeppelins

Granny Cats can now appear out of Shopaholic invasion event but not too often though

Inventory Teleport item transfer limit increased from 100 to 500 items

Added an option to change mouse cursor size

Cursor settings now available in Gameplay Options, too

2 new achievements

Improved tutorial

Optimization, Transporters optimization

Bug fixes

