New Update v0.18.123: Experimental Lab, Blueprint Library & Two Soil Silos

Releasing an update every 2 weeks is, to be frank, quite a challenge. But we couldn't be happier that we accepted it. During this pre-final stage of development, each update pumps the game with new content, new mechanics, and less bugs (or so we aim for but Early Access is Early Access). We like to work hard, knowing that we're making something that allows you to kick back and have a tranquil night (or a day? or a weekend?) of cat factory building!
This time we bring you more automation, more planning, and more in-depth research:
v0.18.123 Released
- New building: Experimental Lab requires a base from Cat Knowledge Archive to be crafted. It occupies more space but any scientist inside works twice as fast
- New buildings: Soil Silo and Enriched Soil Silo automatically craft ground tiles for you +alternative recipe for crafting Fertile Soil
- Updated visuals for Cat Gate
- Added the Blueprint Library with pre-made Blueprints and an option to share Blueprints with other players
- Added an option to copy Blueprints from both map layers
- Area place/removal of terraforming tiles doesn't require an upgrade anymore
- New Upgrade: Fishing Spot can now be improved to be placed underground and produce High Quality Fish
- Cargo Zeppelins' speed is the same as regular Zeppelins by default; added another upgrade to increase the speed of regular Zeppelins
- Granny Cats can now appear out of Shopaholic invasion event but not too often though
- Inventory Teleport item transfer limit increased from 100 to 500 items
- Added an option to change mouse cursor size
- Cursor settings now available in Gameplay Options, too
- 2 new achievements
- Improved tutorial
- Optimization, Transporters optimization
- Bug fixes
