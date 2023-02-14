v1_5_0 Skill Adjustment

●Adjustments to the "Aero" skill

・The default operation was changed to "X button".

・"Aero" can now be activated even if there is no "Kaze". If there is no "Kaze", a low-power attack will be performed.

・Enemies near the player are now more likely to be selected as attack targets.

●Adjustments to the "Shock" skill

・The "Shock" skill can now be triggered by pointing it at the ground, even if the player does not use the "Gladius" from the air.

・The power of the direct hit portion has been adjusted from 300 to 120.

・The damage per shockwave has been adjusted. 30 → 60

・The number of shockwaves spreading horizontally has been adjusted. 6 → 10

・The speed of the shockwave has been increased and its vertical range has been widened. (Approx. 1.5 times).

●The description of each skill has been revised according to the adjustment.