Sniper Elite 5 | FREE Valentine's Day Weapon Skin

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Calling all snipers and star-crossed lovers!

We know that war is your usual Modus Operandi, but here at HQ we're ready to embrace the season of 'lurrrrve'. In honour of Valentine's Day, we've just dropped the FREE Cherry Hunter Weapon Skin, exclusively for the M1911 Colt.

This one goes out to the snipers among you who are oh-so dedicated in your pursuit for those all-important 'Cherry' shots...you know who you are 💘 🍒

The Cherry Hunter Skin is available for free now across all platforms! For more intel on the new skin, Dedicated Servers and Patch Sizes, check out our latest Community Update video:



As usual, stay tuned via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, [Discord ](discord.gg/Rebellion)and beyond in the coming weeks where we’ll be dropping more intel for Season 2.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2228230/Sniper_Elite_5_Valentines_Weapon_Skin_Pack/