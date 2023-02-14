 Skip to content

Territory update for 14 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.62 – Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed

  • Client players unable to place build parts after adding as owner on the plot pole
  • Building ownership sphere too small
  • No build place sounds for clients
  • Underwater audio effects not cutting out when player head is above water
  • Swimming sprint speed

Added

  • You can now enable the ownership sphere by selecting view ownership area on the plot pole

Changed

  • Lumen turned back off. It just isn’t worth the trouble. I am constantly fixing materials that don’t work well with it and it is heavy on performance. Sky and Weather assets have been tweaked to compensate.

