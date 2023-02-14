Territory – Alpha 5.62 – Fixes

Fixed
- Client players unable to place build parts after adding as owner on the plot pole
- Building ownership sphere too small
- No build place sounds for clients
- Underwater audio effects not cutting out when player head is above water
- Swimming sprint speed
Added
- You can now enable the ownership sphere by selecting view ownership area on the plot pole
Changed
- Lumen turned back off. It just isn’t worth the trouble. I am constantly fixing materials that don’t work well with it and it is heavy on performance. Sky and Weather assets have been tweaked to compensate.
Changed files in this update