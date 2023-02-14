 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Software Inc. update for 14 February 2023

New building materials out

Share · View all patches · Build 10548914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes for Beta 1.4.14

Changes

  • Added ability to rotate, offset and scale floor textures

Fixes

  • Fixed roof texture tiling
  • Fixed car wheels being visible in basement
  • Fixed error when placing room on top of existing room and undoing

Patch notes for Beta 1.4.13

Changes

  • New materials added for buildings and most of the old ones have been overhauled
  • Building material system has been overhauled such that you can map 2 colors instead of just 1 and a metallic channel has been added
  • Added a simple skybox for reflections, even if SSR is disabled, so metallic materials still look decent
  • Hub caps are now varied across cars and randomized
  • New surveillance desk 3D model dropped
  • Made security's reaction to catching burglars red-handed a little more convincing

Fixes

  • Fixed grid missing in furniture editor
  • Fixed founders overlapping other UI elements in character menu if UI scaling is used on smaller screen resolutions
  • Fixed UI sometimes breaking after loading a game if pixel perfect UI was disabled
  • Fixed skyscraper window rendering being broken for like 3 years
  • Fixed sky not rendering as a gradient using OpenGL
  • Fixed wall drag tool not properly checking whether rooms are supported after change in some cases

Changed files in this update

Software Inc. Windows Depot 362621
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Linux Depot 362622
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Mac Depot 362623
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Window 64 Depot 362624
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link