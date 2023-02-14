0.9.7.10 - Beta Branch Update

Biggest change here is that morale system should be bit more relevant now. It used to be more tied to energy system but after I removed that the morale system was left as little useless.
Changes
- Rotate furniture buttons to UI
- Small UI changes
- Moral system changes
- Balance changes
- All offices now visible when selecting office for worker
- Editors should be more responsive now when an issue is finished
Fixes
- Fixed path finding bug in basemen causing workers to teleport
- Player company size was not saved and loaded correctly
Changed depots in closed_beta branch