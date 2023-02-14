 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 14 February 2023

0.9.7.10 - Beta Branch Update

Biggest change here is that morale system should be bit more relevant now. It used to be more tied to energy system but after I removed that the morale system was left as little useless.

Changes

  • Rotate furniture buttons to UI
  • Small UI changes
  • Moral system changes
  • Balance changes
  • All offices now visible when selecting office for worker
  • Editors should be more responsive now when an issue is finished

Fixes

  • Fixed path finding bug in basemen causing workers to teleport
  • Player company size was not saved and loaded correctly

