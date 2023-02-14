Electrician Simulator Patch 1.6

Dear Electricians,

We decided to tell you, a little about what we are working on. And, since today is Valentine's Day, and we love our community, we will tell you about Valentine's Day patch and Endless Update.

We present you a small update in honor of Valentine's Day! It's a small patch, which will make you feel the atmosphere of lovers a bit. It should also make your time waiting for endless mode, which will come to the game soon!

Here's a list of things the Valentine's Day update introduces:

New mission in the workbench.

Valentine's Day garage decor.

New heart-shaped wall lamp.

New Valentine's Day paper lamp variant.

New Valentine's Day screwdriver.

Known issues:

Alignment issues may occur for new items in the following languages: Portuguese, German, Russian, Japanese, Chinese Simplified, and Chinese Traditional.

The Hanging Heart lamp is partially translated into Portuguese.

As you may have noticed in our Roadmap, some time ago we announced that we are getting down to work on the Endless Update for Electrician Simulator. We would like to boast that work on this major update is in full swing! We've tested some of the content that will be coming to the game, and we know you'll like it. We will tell you more about Endless Update later in February!

See you later!

Take IT Studio! & Gaming Factory