February update (R71)

Greetings, everyone!

The February update has arrived!

Key changes

• The Bodybuilder Season in Expedition has run to its end. Vanilla Expedition is back in the game.

• Improved animation of the Bomb Dogs' attack, Chaser's flight and attack, and Strafers' movement.

• New weapon inspection for the XM-40 Conciliator assault rifle, the U44 Culverina revolver, the Λ-1 Centurion submachine gun and Centurion Perforator, its legendary modification.

• A new tooltip for tasks progress on the Session Details Screen so that you may see detailed info on every task.

• The number of Blueprints you have is now depicted next to other currencies at the top right corner of the lobby screen.

• In case of a connection issue, you will see a new icon indicating such an issue. The icon is yellow when the connection is bad, and red when it's very bad.



• The party (squad) leader has now two more actions: kick a player from the squad and assign another player as a squad leader.

• Player statistics, one of the most requested features, has finally arrived!

• • The statistics screen is accessible by clicking on the player's badge and choosing the "Show Profile Info" button.

• • Player statistics are split into Overall Statistics and Season Pass Statistics.

• • The Operative shown on the Statistics Screen is your most played operative together with your most played weapon.



• A new Preview Window for Season Pass rewards and Store items, where you can view the item and its description in detail.

• The Kill Cam was improved. Since many kills/deaths occur when both parties are moving, the Kill Cam could show the killer being behind a cover a moment after the kill. Of course, at the precise moment of the kill, the killer had a direct line of sight, but the way the camera showed it could be quite disconcerting. With this improvement, the number of such erroneous cases is minimized.

BUG FIXES

• Several crash fixes.

• Fixed issue where a single shot from assault rifles sounded as two shots in quick succession.

• Fixed issue when a player’s name in the voice chat could stay on screen until the end of the game session.

• Fixed issue where several Death Lab PvP map features did not appear on the mini-map.

• Fixed issue where the kill sound failed to play when the kill was performed with a headshot.

• Fixed issue where zoom-in and zoom-out sounds were missing for the G5 Earl pistol and U22 Svarog revolver.

• Fixes for minor visual issues on the Invasion mode map, Hecatomb, Redlake, and Border Control episodes, the Cybertrail blitz mission, and the Island PvP map.

• Fixed issue where the list of tasks could not be scrolled on the session-end screen.

• Fixed issue where some areas on the Highpick map and Escort mode Escape map were overexposed at low graphics quality.

• Fixed issue where the GS TAL-I11 under-barrel attachment’s 15%-increase in hip fire accuracy wasn’t displayed correctly on the weapon chart.

• Fixed issues with several places on the Escort March map that could be used to reach high ground, but were not designed to provide such an opportunity.

• Fixed issue with reloading animation for the M2 Tactical SAS shotgun.

• Fixed issue where Ram’s ultimate ability could recharge if he got killed mid-flight.

• Fixed issue where Orbit ultimate’s sound looped if he died right after his ultimate’s activation.

• Fixed issue where the player report button wouldn’t work on the session-end details screen.

• Fixed issue where the icon of a craft version of the U44 Culverina revolver (unavailable for crafting) was present on the Weapons Screen.

• Fixed issue in Expedition where the Laser Supply Encounter could fail to complete.

• Fixed issue where completing an Invasion match didn’t count into the Mingler task (Play event modes).

• Fixed issue where a player could pass through a wall on the Barricade mode map and fall under the terrain.

• Fixed issue in the Border Control episode where an ammo crate could fail to work after the player’s respawn during the final boss fight.

• Localization fixes.