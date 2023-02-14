Dev Update #27: Build 15 (New Loading Screens, Small Fixes)

Hey guys,

Just a smaller update today, some QoL fixes, general fixes and new loading screens.

Diagonal attacks now rotate to the nearest straight grid tile, meaning after an attack, combatant directions will no longer be left on diagonal angles which makes it hard to tell if you are flanking from the back/left/right.

A player marker will now appear on the character when the camera is zoomed out further in the overworld map.

Streamlined combat UI, only the current phase UI and battle log UI will appear during enemy turns during combat.

Added 25 new loading screen art.

Updated initialisation screen tooltips in regards to what is needed to play on Emperor difficulty.

Resized floating texts in combat so they don't overlap in cases where two sets of floating text trigger side by side.