Update 5.2.0 is available (~55mo)

-> A new role is available : The Leader

-> Major modification concerning ranked games: The "Presets" have been removed, it is now possible to choose the roles and the number of players in ranked games via a new interface directly in game.

-> Several bug fixes (Roles: Arsonist, Eater, Vector, Bait, Mentalist...Sabotage, Cosmetics...)

-> Balancing of certain roles: Basilisk, Assassin, Eater.

-> Added Cosmetics: (Free) Submerged / (DLC) Cupid Bundle / (PRIME) SpaceWar Bundle / (Free) French.

-> Improvement of the Cupid role: Now the lovers are chosen in Meeting, If only 1 or no lovers are chosen, the players are randomly selected at the end of the meeting.

-> Improvement of the Bait role: It is possible to modify the interaction with the Killer, moreover he will be able to pose several alert zones per game.