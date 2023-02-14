 Skip to content

Indies' Lies update for 14 February 2023

20230214 Update Log

Level Difficulty Adjustment
Level 3: “Elite enemies have 50% chance of dropping talent points" replaced by "Elite enemies appear more often".
Level 11: "Shops no longer sell talent sparks" replaced by "Shops sell talent sparks at a higher price".

Camp Achievements Updates
Removed camp pre-requisites from most camp achievements.
Optimized some camp achievements that were too hard to complete.
Added a new feature for players to view available achievements during a run.

Added Effects for Playing Cards
Added an arrow effect when playing a card. Players can now choose the target with the arrow.
Added a real-time damage estimation to show the real-time damage a card would deal to the target.

Bugfixes
Fixed the issue where Poison calculation triggered character attack.
Made adjustment to the OP monsters in Evelyn's story mode.
Fixed the issue where some reward options did not match the character's class in Evelyn’s story mode.
Fixed the issue where the game could not progress due to insufficient gold in Karma’s story mode.

