20230214 Update Log

Level Difficulty Adjustment

Level 3: “Elite enemies have 50% chance of dropping talent points" replaced by "Elite enemies appear more often".

Level 11: "Shops no longer sell talent sparks" replaced by "Shops sell talent sparks at a higher price".

Camp Achievements Updates

Removed camp pre-requisites from most camp achievements.

Optimized some camp achievements that were too hard to complete.

Added a new feature for players to view available achievements during a run.

Added Effects for Playing Cards

Added an arrow effect when playing a card. Players can now choose the target with the arrow.

Added a real-time damage estimation to show the real-time damage a card would deal to the target.

Bugfixes

Fixed the issue where Poison calculation triggered character attack.

Made adjustment to the OP monsters in Evelyn's story mode.

Fixed the issue where some reward options did not match the character's class in Evelyn’s story mode.

Fixed the issue where the game could not progress due to insufficient gold in Karma’s story mode.