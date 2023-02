Share · View all patches · Build 10548330 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 09:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

Thank you so much for playing our games. We want to announce you the release on Steam of Hentai Blackjack, our new game!

It's a fully fledged Blackjack game, with split and double features, and featuring leaderboards and achievements!

And of course, an unlockable Gallery to relax yourself watching our beautiful illustrations.

We hope you'll really enjoy it!

Kindest regards,

Utsukushii Games