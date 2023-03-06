 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

House Builder VR update for 6 March 2023

House Builder VR Premiere

Share · View all patches · Build 10548286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
House Builder VR has finally launched on Steam🏠!

Here you can check our latest trailer

Grab the game when it's 10% off!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052760/House_Builder_VR/

We have prepared for you a lot of bundles with House Builder VR(all links will be provided in the next devlog). Remember if you already have House Builder, you will get a 30% additional discount on

House Builder VR

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30987/

Just to let you know we have recently launched a very interesting Kickstarter of the first-ever pirate Real Time Tactics game Frigato: Shadows of the Carribean

Check awesome rewards ➡️ FRIGATO: SHADOWS OF THE CARRIBEAN_KICKSTARTER

and launched on Steam in Early Access Painter Simulator

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052780/Painter_Simulator/

If you want to talk with us, share your opinion, speak with the community, send feedback, or just goof around. Jump on our discord_server We are waiting!

Have a great time playing,
House Builder VR and FreeMind team.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link