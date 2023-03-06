House Builder VR Premiere

Share · View all patches · Build 10548286 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 15:59:21 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

House Builder VR has finally launched on Steam🏠!

Here you can check our latest trailer

Grab the game when it's 10% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052760/House_Builder_VR/

We have prepared for you a lot of bundles with House Builder VR(all links will be provided in the next devlog). Remember if you already have House Builder, you will get a 30% additional discount on

House Builder VR

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30987/

Just to let you know we have recently launched a very interesting Kickstarter of the first-ever pirate Real Time Tactics game Frigato: Shadows of the Carribean

Check awesome rewards ➡️ FRIGATO: SHADOWS OF THE CARRIBEAN_KICKSTARTER

and launched on Steam in Early Access Painter Simulator

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052780/Painter_Simulator/

If you want to talk with us, share your opinion, speak with the community, send feedback, or just goof around. Jump on our discord_server We are waiting!

Have a great time playing,

House Builder VR and FreeMind team.