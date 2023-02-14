-
New astrolabe gameplay in Dreamland
-
Fixed the inconsistency between the feature displayed on the interface of Tao body details and the feature selected during breakthrough
-
Optimized the problem of breaking through the text hyperbox related to the interface
-
Fixed the problem that disciples would get double contribution when they received the task of foreign affairs Hall
-
New logs are displayed in the door
-
Adjust some shortcut keys C- Extraction rhythm Z- equipment interface X- Astrodisk interface in the fantasy
山门与幻境 update for 14 February 2023
V0.0.1.0 update announcement on February 14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update