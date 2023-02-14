 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

山门与幻境 update for 14 February 2023

V0.0.1.0 update announcement on February 14

Share · View all patches · Build 10548279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. New astrolabe gameplay in Dreamland

  2. Fixed the inconsistency between the feature displayed on the interface of Tao body details and the feature selected during breakthrough

  3. Optimized the problem of breaking through the text hyperbox related to the interface

  4. Fixed the problem that disciples would get double contribution when they received the task of foreign affairs Hall

  5. New logs are displayed in the door

  6. Adjust some shortcut keys C- Extraction rhythm Z- equipment interface X- Astrodisk interface in the fantasy

Changed files in this update

Depot 1963041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link