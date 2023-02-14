Version 0.782.0.0

Hello Executives,
Small bug fixes today.
- Adjusted random resource placement so they dont spawn near wormholes.
- Transgalactic laser works again.
- Fixed issue where sometimes cargo/mining ships would stop and not dock.
- Shooting a building or a tank now brings up the health wheel.
- Can now see blue docking effect on unfriendly outposts and derelicts.
- Added sound FX to when you pick up a crate from space.
- Bots can use the tank gateway again.
- Can no longer inter-bridge teleport to an allied that doesn't have a telepad.
- Security station fighter launch panels no access screen now covers the whole terminal.
- Inside turrets now deal with sneak attacks better.
- Fixed defence sat error when joining game.
- Flaks will no longer interfere with manual aiming.
- Fixed issues with building outlines blocking weapon fire.
- Fixed the AI sometimes being able to launch a super weapon without line of sight.
- Fixed a bug where hundreds of clones would come out of one troop transport.
- Added indicators to show which way to fly if you are out of bounds.
- Fixed muti-tool not showing info about doors.
- Fixed issue with drop ships and personal drop pods not navigating wormholes correctly.
- Fixed nuclear waste storage not reducing capacity once destroyed.
- Fixed issue where if the CEO was direct controlling a Robot and an Executron got into a shuttle it was break the game for the CEO.
Cheers,
Rob
