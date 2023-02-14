 Skip to content

Executive Assault 2 update for 14 February 2023

Version 0.782.0.0

Hello Executives,

Small bug fixes today.

  • Adjusted random resource placement so they dont spawn near wormholes.
  • Transgalactic laser works again.
  • Fixed issue where sometimes cargo/mining ships would stop and not dock.
  • Shooting a building or a tank now brings up the health wheel.
  • Can now see blue docking effect on unfriendly outposts and derelicts.
  • Added sound FX to when you pick up a crate from space.
  • Bots can use the tank gateway again.
  • Can no longer inter-bridge teleport to an allied that doesn't have a telepad.
  • Security station fighter launch panels no access screen now covers the whole terminal.
  • Inside turrets now deal with sneak attacks better.
  • Fixed defence sat error when joining game.
  • Flaks will no longer interfere with manual aiming.
  • Fixed issues with building outlines blocking weapon fire.
  • Fixed the AI sometimes being able to launch a super weapon without line of sight.
  • Fixed a bug where hundreds of clones would come out of one troop transport.
  • Added indicators to show which way to fly if you are out of bounds.
  • Fixed muti-tool not showing info about doors.
  • Fixed issue with drop ships and personal drop pods not navigating wormholes correctly.
  • Fixed nuclear waste storage not reducing capacity once destroyed.
  • Fixed issue where if the CEO was direct controlling a Robot and an Executron got into a shuttle it was break the game for the CEO.

Cheers,
Rob

