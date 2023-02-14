 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 14 February 2023

Patch v27.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • Hub Radio: Inspecting the radio whilst using full Mouse Support would cause a crash.
  • Eggy Bro: If it spawned a minion that had already reached its max cap then it would cause a crash.
  • Fixed some incorrect texts related to the new source text file (eg incorrect names/descriptions).
  • Chupacabro: It wasn't being offered unless you had the Poacher's Cage relic or Potatocrow contraption.
  • Eggy Bro: You could be offered extra Eggy minions above the normal max cap.
  • Immortis Necarch boss: The stage afterwards wasn't a Phasmophobia stage if it was stage 3.

