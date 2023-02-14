Patch v27.1

//bug fixes
- Hub Radio: Inspecting the radio whilst using full Mouse Support would cause a crash.
- Eggy Bro: If it spawned a minion that had already reached its max cap then it would cause a crash.
- Fixed some incorrect texts related to the new source text file (eg incorrect names/descriptions).
- Chupacabro: It wasn't being offered unless you had the Poacher's Cage relic or Potatocrow contraption.
- Eggy Bro: You could be offered extra Eggy minions above the normal max cap.
- Immortis Necarch boss: The stage afterwards wasn't a Phasmophobia stage if it was stage 3.
