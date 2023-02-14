Playtest 4: Patch Notes 0.4.0

Overview

The focus of Playtest 4 is on gun gameplay. Guns (primaries and turrets) have been rebalanced. with distinguishing features along with the introduction of Prestige Cost and Fitting Point mechanics for ships and equipment.

In addition, subsystems have been added, which when damaged, can affect the performance of a ship across various areas. Subsystems are either exposed (can be damaged by non-penetrating weapons) or covered (damaged only by penetrating weapons).

Campaign access has been removed and will be re-introduced at a later date.

Known Issues

Certain vessels can potentially get stuck on each other during collisions due to their concave geometry

Autospeed match 'close' setting does not work as expected

Lens flare inconsistent in first-person view flight

Turret gunners are trigger happy generally firing too early and very likely to miss their target at longer distances on the initial trigger press

FPS counter will remain through menus if it is active when exiting a mission

Fixed

When entering into simulator gameplay and then exiting and returning to the refit screen, the player vessel is no longer equipped by default on entry

Failing any main campaign mission will soft-lock the game

Entering into the vessel selection screen will display a preview of the players currently equipped ship

Vessel Configuration screen: Equipment Selection/Equipped List does not scroll when using directional keys/buttons (up/down)

Vessel Configuration screen: "Not Enough Fitting Points" popup needs to be in focus as can use arrow keys to move around the equipment screen when it's active, and can only close the popup with the mouse

Switching 3rd to 1st person view the first time (if starting in 3rd) after rotating the vessel from the starting direction will now have the camera in the correct position

Fixed player wingman kills stat displayed in the mission debriefing for the Simulator Playtest 2 (1 v many) game mode is always 0

Issue with pilots failing to evade other vessels (confiscated their mobile infotainment devices)

Player and Target Health Quadrants and Arcs HUD not displaying the first time entering a mission.

Turret loadouts not being instantiated correctly with empty mounts before fitted (based on mount numbering system)

Vessel weaponry is no longer on immediate cooldown when vessels are instantiated

Audio no longer glitches for SFX sources while the player is moving around the mission

Changed

Removed Campaign button due to breaking changes and putting the Playtest focus on and around general combat

Options > Video > Resolution: The resolution list is now reversed for the highest resolutions to be listed first

Enemy faction ships now use the same weapons made available to the player (instead of using a weaker variant)

Removed Zoom functionality due to unresolved graphical issues with the current implementation.

Pitch shifting across a random range on each play of audio effects for menu, vessel button presses, and other gameplay effects.

On the first run when version change has been detected a backup of the old profiles will be created in a backup folder before the update process runs, saved in the games data directory (\AppData\LocalLow\Digitum Software\A-SPEC First Assault)

Added