Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 14 February 2023

Updated on February 14, 2023

Updated on February 14, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、Modified the first game level of the expeditionary force, the bathhouse can not be developed
2、Increased the food output of the restaurant in Myanmar
3. Modified the names of achievements
4. Reduced the field of view of various vehicles
5、Adjusted the range of mortar to reduce the range of mortar to 150.
6、Adjusted the properties of anti-tank guns, and enhanced the properties of German PAK40 guns appropriately

Changed files in this update

