Fishing Update v0.2.5.0

Added
- Fishing has been added. Players can now craft a basic fishing rod or tier I, tier II fishing rods to catch fish, in this fishing mini-game!
- 3 new fish recipes has been added to the cooking bench.
- 1 new fishing buff from foods has been added.
- There are 3 fishes and oyster available to catch with more to come in the future.
Changes
- Every bandage now heals %10 more.
- Yarn, leather requirements for armors reduced slightly.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug when sometimes players enter the world, durability of weapons/tools in the hotbars would reset.
To Come This Month
- Fishing attributes and new attributes will be added in the next update this month.
- With the addition of several new attributes, attributes will be reset with the next update.
Future
- Trophy system to show-off your Rare 'Legendary Fishes(to be added)' and animals will be added in the future.
- Repair and scrap system will be added in the Part 1 section of the roadmap.
Changed files in this update