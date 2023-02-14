 Skip to content

Lodventure update for 14 February 2023

Fishing Update v0.2.5.0

Added

  • Fishing has been added. Players can now craft a basic fishing rod or tier I, tier II fishing rods to catch fish, in this fishing mini-game!
  • 3 new fish recipes has been added to the cooking bench.
  • 1 new fishing buff from foods has been added.
  • There are 3 fishes and oyster available to catch with more to come in the future.

Changes

  • Every bandage now heals %10 more.
  • Yarn, leather requirements for armors reduced slightly.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug when sometimes players enter the world, durability of weapons/tools in the hotbars would reset.

To Come This Month

  • Fishing attributes and new attributes will be added in the next update this month.
  • With the addition of several new attributes, attributes will be reset with the next update.

Future

  • Trophy system to show-off your Rare 'Legendary Fishes(to be added)' and animals will be added in the future.
  • Repair and scrap system will be added in the Part 1 section of the roadmap.

