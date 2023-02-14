0.9.8 has been released

Adjustments
- Fixed weapon swapping process when using gamepad.
- When the SP shield breaks and stops, the bullet will also stop.
- It is now possible to cancel a sword attack and shoot the ults.
- Sound effect volume has been adjusted.
- Added description of the equipment switch in the configurator.
- Changed the background music for each map.
- Fixed status UI.
- Inventory warnings have been adjusted.
- Inventory item descriptions have been adjusted.
- Fixed mouse wheel functionality.
- Added effects to fist attacks.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would cause the sword to fail to fire if evaded immediately after activating the sword's ulto.
- Fixed a bug that the text on the screen did not change after changing the language.
