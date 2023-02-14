 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator update for 14 February 2023

0.9.8 has been released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Fixed weapon swapping process when using gamepad.
  • When the SP shield breaks and stops, the bullet will also stop.
  • It is now possible to cancel a sword attack and shoot the ults.
  • Sound effect volume has been adjusted.
  • Added description of the equipment switch in the configurator.
  • Changed the background music for each map.
  • Fixed status UI.
  • Inventory warnings have been adjusted.
  • Inventory item descriptions have been adjusted.
  • Fixed mouse wheel functionality.
  • Added effects to fist attacks.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the sword to fail to fire if evaded immediately after activating the sword's ulto.
  • Fixed a bug that the text on the screen did not change after changing the language.

