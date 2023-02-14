 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alisa update for 14 February 2023

Content Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10547801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

This is the last major update for Alisa!
What's new:

  • 7 new cosmetic costumes for the Make-up menu. (for all seasonal events)
  • Stats screen at the end of a playthrough. (only applies to save files starting from the prologue. NG+ is okay)
  • Music volume setting.
  • Iron Armor now has no damage interruptions. (absolute tank armor!)
  • Added Iron Armor sound effects.
  • Holding sprint in the clock pointer puzzle speeds up turning.
  • Finally added a spook that I didn't have to time for before.
  • Added ambient sound effects.

Polish and bug fixes:

  • Hit/pain animation now react instantly and without delays.
  • Picking up items gives a brief pause for time to read.
  • Fixed bugs around achievements: reading all notes and killing 50 dolls.
  • Fixed some Barbara music that kept playing after moving through some doors.
  • Fixed Ballerinas clipping through camera.
  • Fixed enemy flashing when dying.
  • Fixed missing sounds in some menus.

Thank you very much for all the support,
In the near future I'm planning to add custom language support.
But I had to skip this feature for this update to get it uploaded on time for Valentine! : )

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Alisa Content Depot 1335531
  • Loading history…
Alisa Depot Linux Depot 1335532
  • Loading history…
Alisa Depot MacOS Depot 1335533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link