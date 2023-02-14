Content Update!

Hello everyone!
This is the last major update for Alisa!
What's new:
- 7 new cosmetic costumes for the Make-up menu. (for all seasonal events)
- Stats screen at the end of a playthrough. (only applies to save files starting from the prologue. NG+ is okay)
- Music volume setting.
- Iron Armor now has no damage interruptions. (absolute tank armor!)
- Added Iron Armor sound effects.
- Holding sprint in the clock pointer puzzle speeds up turning.
- Finally added a spook that I didn't have to time for before.
- Added ambient sound effects.
Polish and bug fixes:
- Hit/pain animation now react instantly and without delays.
- Picking up items gives a brief pause for time to read.
- Fixed bugs around achievements: reading all notes and killing 50 dolls.
- Fixed some Barbara music that kept playing after moving through some doors.
- Fixed Ballerinas clipping through camera.
- Fixed enemy flashing when dying.
- Fixed missing sounds in some menus.
Thank you very much for all the support,
In the near future I'm planning to add custom language support.
But I had to skip this feature for this update to get it uploaded on time for Valentine! : )
Have fun!
Changed files in this update