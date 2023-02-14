Content Update!

Hello everyone!

This is the last major update for Alisa!

What's new:

7 new cosmetic costumes for the Make-up menu. (for all seasonal events)

Stats screen at the end of a playthrough. (only applies to save files starting from the prologue. NG+ is okay)

Music volume setting.

Iron Armor now has no damage interruptions. (absolute tank armor!)

Added Iron Armor sound effects.

Holding sprint in the clock pointer puzzle speeds up turning.

Finally added a spook that I didn't have to time for before.

Added ambient sound effects.

Polish and bug fixes:

Hit/pain animation now react instantly and without delays.

Picking up items gives a brief pause for time to read.

Fixed bugs around achievements: reading all notes and killing 50 dolls.

Fixed some Barbara music that kept playing after moving through some doors.

Fixed Ballerinas clipping through camera.

Fixed enemy flashing when dying.

Fixed missing sounds in some menus.

Thank you very much for all the support,

In the near future I'm planning to add custom language support.

But I had to skip this feature for this update to get it uploaded on time for Valentine! : )

Have fun!