Pixel Piracy update for 14 February 2023

1.2.11 Patchnotes

Hey!

I got some feedback that Docking System is a bit too cruel. I decided to do a balance pass.

  • The docking System no longer requires a physical Dock, but instead, all you need is a Town; this change gives backward compatibility for all saves that are pre-1.2.10 but also makes it a bit easier for you to edit your ship while still having an effect of taxation on medium-big ships.
  • Hoboken Pirates and Island Bandits spawn 1 unit less.

I also did a slight nerf on the Docking Fee.

New Docking Fee Calculation: Ship Tiles / 12 + 8

If you don't like something, be vocal about it, i listen and try to see what i can do about things.

Cheers!

