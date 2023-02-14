1.2.11 Patchnotes

Share · View all patches · Build 10547649 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey!

I got some feedback that Docking System is a bit too cruel. I decided to do a balance pass.

The docking System no longer requires a physical Dock, but instead, all you need is a Town; this change gives backward compatibility for all saves that are pre-1.2.10 but also makes it a bit easier for you to edit your ship while still having an effect of taxation on medium-big ships.

Hoboken Pirates and Island Bandits spawn 1 unit less.

I also did a slight nerf on the Docking Fee.

New Docking Fee Calculation: Ship Tiles / 12 + 8

If you don't like something, be vocal about it, i listen and try to see what i can do about things.

Cheers!