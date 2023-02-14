 Skip to content

The Utility Room update for 14 February 2023

Smooth/Snap Turn permeanance, more bug fixes and audio additions

  • Made sure the Snap/Smooth turn selection carries over between levels.
  • Fixed more bugs, predominantly collision related.
  • Added some audio to The Bottom chapter

