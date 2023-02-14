- Made sure the Snap/Smooth turn selection carries over between levels.
- Fixed more bugs, predominantly collision related.
- Added some audio to The Bottom chapter
The Utility Room update for 14 February 2023
Smooth/Snap Turn permeanance, more bug fixes and audio additions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
