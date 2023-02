This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have decided to collaborate with Earth Corporation!

The first collaboration weapon will be available, as well as many collaboration skins and plates!





The collaboration event is starting on February 16th. Please stay tuned!

All images are under development and subject to change without notice. Please understand in advance.

Earth Corporation Official Twitter

https://twitter.com/EarthOfficialJP

Introduction video: Goonya Monster News vol.5