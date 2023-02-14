 Skip to content

Requisition VR update for 14 February 2023

UPDATE #13 - Valentine's Day Update

Build 10547429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Happy Valentine's Day to everyone!
Here's our Valentine's Day card:
#FIXES:
  • Fixed an issue where a zombie would get too close to or enter the player
  • Fixed UI of barricades
  • Fixed an issue where backpack could become invisible in Horde mode
  • Fixed link points on the shovel
  • Lod fixes at Gas Station (Horde mode)
  • Fixed holes at Hut map (PvP)
  • Fixed fence at Gas Station (Horde mode)
  • Fixed visual issue with zombies

#VALENTINE'S DAY TWEAKS & FEATURES:
  • Added Valentine's day lobby theme
  • Added bow and arrows
  • Added a special romantic item

We are also releasing Steam Community Items, so now playing Requisition VR can help you get exclusive badges, wallpapers, trading cards, and emoticons and progress your Steam account!

Happy Valentine's Day!

