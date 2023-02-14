 Skip to content

领地：种田与征战 update for 14 February 2023

2-14 Bug fixes and experience optimization

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized to exit the game and add a confirmation box
Optimizing the quarry, indicating the need to connect turnover boxes or stockpiles, can improve efficiency
BUG Fireplace doesn't work for heating
Optimized facilities that are under repair, display a wrench icon, indicating that they are under repair
Optimized to display population change statistics by year
Optimize "Facility Adjustable Population Cap"
After the BUG quarry is built, it will be canceled immediately, which will cause it to be impossible to build

