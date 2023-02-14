 Skip to content

Cliff Empire update for 14 February 2023

Update 1.31

Build 10547405

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • bug fixes.
  • Some text corrections.
  • Optimization of graphics of some buildings.
  • When switching between cliffs, camera now moves to the center of group of buildings.

