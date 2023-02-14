- bug fixes.
- Some text corrections.
- Optimization of graphics of some buildings.
- When switching between cliffs, camera now moves to the center of group of buildings.
Cliff Empire update for 14 February 2023
Update 1.31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cliff Empire Content Depot 809141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update