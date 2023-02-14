- Chakram summoned by Boss Doggo has been deleted.
- Add the fade in and fade out effect of BGM when switching the scene.
- The problem that panel CD displays error after learning the talent of reducing the cooldown of active skill has been fixed.
- The problem that toggle button is not displayed after the character skins unlocked has been fixed.
- The problem that the synergies list can't not be closed after opening with Tab has been fixed.
- The problem that【Mad Bunny】keeps jumping after death has been fixed.
- The cooldown of character has been fixed.
- We'r trying to fix the problem of character, UI drift problem.
- [!!!] We're still working on problems with the Switch pro. Please use other handles or keyboard first and please kindly accept our apology.
通神榜 Noobs Want to Live update for 14 February 2023
【ver 1.01 】Bug fixed! Part of the control problem has been fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
