Survival Academy update for 14 February 2023

Ver 0.1.19

14 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stage 2 update

  • It has been changed to the background of the land of ice.
  • New monsters have been added.

Stage 5 Update

  • A new stage has been added.
  • Among the normal stages, the difficulty level was set to difficult.
  • Things players need to be aware of have been placed, such as tombs with skeletons and cannons with bullets.

Other updates

  • The effect of leveling up the character, Dumi has been emphasized.
  • The maximum level of Healing Potion has been reduced from level 8 to level 5.
  • A sign has been added to Stage 4.

