Ver 0.1.19

Stage 2 update
- It has been changed to the background of the land of ice.
- New monsters have been added.
Stage 5 Update
- A new stage has been added.
- Among the normal stages, the difficulty level was set to difficult.
- Things players need to be aware of have been placed, such as tombs with skeletons and cannons with bullets.
Other updates
- The effect of leveling up the character, Dumi has been emphasized.
- The maximum level of Healing Potion has been reduced from level 8 to level 5.
- A sign has been added to Stage 4.
Changed files in this update