Bio Prototype update for 14 February 2023

Patch Note V0.3.12

Patch Note V0.3.12 · Build 10547266

Updated Tutorial contents for multiple languages
Fixed a bug where long text was presented incorrectly
Fixed a bug where the Boss arena was generated in a wrong place under ultra-wide resolution
Fixed a bug where icons of dropped Horns were missing
Fixed a bug where Cultivation effects did not apply to Offspring’s organs correctly

