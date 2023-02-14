Updated Tutorial contents for multiple languages
Fixed a bug where long text was presented incorrectly
Fixed a bug where the Boss arena was generated in a wrong place under ultra-wide resolution
Fixed a bug where icons of dropped Horns were missing
Fixed a bug where Cultivation effects did not apply to Offspring’s organs correctly
Bio Prototype update for 14 February 2023
Patch Note V0.3.12
