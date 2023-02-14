- replaced difficulties to normal, hard, hell
- normal difficulty adjustment (should be easier than in 1.5.6)
- objective system adjustments
- some minor bugs fix
- light adjustments
Shadelight update for 14 February 2023
Update 1.6.0
Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
Changed files in this update