Shadelight update for 14 February 2023

Update 1.6.0

  • replaced difficulties to normal, hard, hell
  • normal difficulty adjustment (should be easier than in 1.5.6)
  • objective system adjustments
  • some minor bugs fix
  • light adjustments

