Update v.0.1.524 (02.14.2023)

v.0.1.524 (02.14.2023)
Changes:
- Now, when placing the buildings Hydrowell, Wind Power Plants, Drilling Station of Solid Resources, Wind, Water or Stone maps will automatically turn on, depending on the type of buildings
- In the Grid mode, the size of the docking elements for buildings has been increased by 2 times
- Some buildings have revised electricity consumption in a calm state
- Changed the starting set of resources in the Launch Shuttle
- The recipe for the Component Factory has been changed. Removed ores from the recipe and replaced them with the appropriate ingots
- Now, when you enter the Grid mode, the functionality for placing grid elements will automatically turn on
- Increased the brightness of the projections that show the range of some buildings
- Localization and text, some edits
- The energy indicator of the logs has been increased from 9.3 to 10.5 kW
- Changed inventory size of Power Collector Station from 3x3 to 4x2
cells
- Now the unit's statistics will be updated in the constructor depending on the modules attached to it
Added:
- Added special text when placing some buildings, which explains where it is better to place the building. The text is located in the construction window
- Added a battery indicator to the tooltip when hovering over a unit
- The function to isolate the Power Collector Station from the web has been added, the switch is located in the Building Window in the settings section. Prohibit the building from giving electricity to the web. The building will still receive electricity from the grid. By default, the option is disabled.
- In the game settings, a switch has been added to select the monitor on which the picture will be displayed. Need testing!
- Wikipedia added statistics to resources, components and modules
- Added a hint indicating that the object is outside the location and cannot be reached by the unit
- A panel with hints has been added to the constructor, which indicates which critical modules the unit is missing
- Added statistics to the tooltips of the module (Speed, Angular speed, etc.)
- In the object Inspect window, indicators of the mass and size of the object have been added
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when in the Building window (when the Building Controls window is open) resources were not removed from the building inventory when auto-clearing ores in the Ore Clearing Station.
- Fixed a bug when Wikipedia did not open after exiting the modding mode
- Fixed a bug when the Liquid/Gas Clearing Station consumed a large amount of energy when idle
- Fixed a bug when, after exiting to the main menu, the rain sound did not stop
