Loretta is available NOW!

Loretta is out! Hooray!

Loretta is a psychological thriller that makes the player an accessory to the heroine’s crimes, leading her through a self-crafted nightmare. This story revolves around a woman handling betrayal, her husband’s infidelity, and reclaiming her agency during the socially tumultuous 1940s.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592540/Loretta/

I sincerely thank everyone who took part in the creation of this game, my friends, colleagues and each of YOU for continuing to follow my work!

I sincerely hope you enjoy Loretta as much as I enjoyed working on it. Please feel free to leave feedback, write comments, share it with friends and help others learn about our humble game, and, of course... play it! :)

And thanks to all!

Sincerely,

Yakov