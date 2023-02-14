 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 14 February 2023

0.9.8 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 10546814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Inventory warnings have been adjusted.
  • Adjusted inventory item descriptions.
  • Sound effect volume has been readjusted.
  • Fixed mouse wheel functionality.
  • Added effects to fist attacks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link