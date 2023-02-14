0.9.8 has been released

Adjustments
- Inventory warnings have been adjusted.
- Adjusted inventory item descriptions.
- Sound effect volume has been readjusted.
- Fixed mouse wheel functionality.
- Added effects to fist attacks.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Adjustments
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update