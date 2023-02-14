Hotfix 6 for Demo Update 3

Hey,

after 14 days without getting a crash report, yesterday popped up a new one. Fortunately, it was easy to reproduce and fix.

With the last patch, I introduced new build slot space requirements without actually adjusting the global space multiplier for bases, which rendered the architect building useless again. Sorry for this. It's now adjusted correctly.

Fixed: a crash when loading a saved game in which a building collapsed during saving.

Fixed: calculation of build slot space was too low for all bases.

Upgraded to Unity Version 2021.3.18 which should fix some rare shader and particlesystem issues.

Thank you for your playing, and a happy valentines day to all of you!