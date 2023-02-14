Hotfix 6 for Demo Update 3

Hey,
after 14 days without getting a crash report, yesterday popped up a new one. Fortunately, it was easy to reproduce and fix.
With the last patch, I introduced new build slot space requirements without actually adjusting the global space multiplier for bases, which rendered the architect building useless again. Sorry for this. It's now adjusted correctly.
- Fixed: a crash when loading a saved game in which a building collapsed during saving.
- Fixed: calculation of build slot space was too low for all bases.
- Upgraded to Unity Version 2021.3.18 which should fix some rare shader and particlesystem issues.
Thank you for your playing, and a happy valentines day to all of you!
