Heart Of Muriet update for 14 February 2023

Hotfix 6 for Demo Update 3

Build 10546748

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

after 14 days without getting a crash report, yesterday popped up a new one. Fortunately, it was easy to reproduce and fix.

With the last patch, I introduced new build slot space requirements without actually adjusting the global space multiplier for bases, which rendered the architect building useless again. Sorry for this. It's now adjusted correctly.

  • Fixed: a crash when loading a saved game in which a building collapsed during saving.
  • Fixed: calculation of build slot space was too low for all bases.
  • Upgraded to Unity Version 2021.3.18 which should fix some rare shader and particlesystem issues.

Thank you for your playing, and a happy valentines day to all of you!

