Smol Update

Howdy Agents! (✿◕‿◕)

This is a very small update with a few bug fixes and an ultra niche feature that a few of you have requested. Thank you to everyone who has kept up with the project and a special thanks to everyone who left a review!

Here are the notes.

You can now downgrade items in your armory for free. This is for agents who use builds centered on self-damaging and need to reduce the intensity of their equipment in the lategame when it disappears from the shop.

Prison hub computer in the rescue mission now displays properly on network graph

fixed a typo in one of the error messages you get in the prison break level

deluge mode no longer despawns your mounted guns

fixed a visual bug where full stack enemies had their melee weapons drawn by default in addition to their guns

adjusted colors of buttons in the abilities menu so they don't turn white when you hover over them

fixed a bug preventing the player from switching between some legendary weapons in their armory

There is another bug found recently involving pick style weapons that makes their hitbox stay active even when the attack completes, but this happens vary vary rarely when I try to test for it so I haven't been able to fix it :<

Anyways that's all. My life is busy busy rn and dev time is still being directed towards the new sidequest, so don't expect too many big changes for a while!