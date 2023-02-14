This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Warriors!

This is Paragon: The Overprime.

We'd like to let you know that maintenance is scheduled for the 16th of February.

Please see below for details.

2/16 Server Maintenance Notice

Maintenance Time

February 16, 2023 11:00 ~ 14:30 (KST, UTC+9)

*The maintenance time and details are subject to change.

Match-Making Closing Time

February 16, 2023 10:00 (KST, UTC+9)

During Maintenance

You cannot log into the game during maintenance. Ongoing games will end during maintenance. Matching will be disabled 1 hour before maintenance.

Maintenance Details

New Hero, Iggy & Scorch, Added 6 New Skins Added Hero/Item Balance Changes Honor System Added Common Skill Added (Watcher's Eye) In-game Shop Function Added Matchmaking Improvements Miscellaneous Improvements and Bug Fixes

※ Maintenance schedule and details are subject to change.

※ The game will not be accessible while maintenance is in progress.

※ Please note that the game in progress will be turned off when maintenance begins.

※ Please log out safely before maintenance starts.

We would like to apologize to all our Warriors for any inconvenience.

Our team will do its best to provide the best possible gameplay environment.

Thank you.