Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 14 February 2023

Italian and Chinese Traditional 繁體中文 Added! With Patch 27

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've got new language patch in the town!
its Traditional Chinese "繁體中文" and Italian "Italiano"



Thank you for the Traditional Chinese and Italian language provider,
Fuyltare Mahx and Misterboy64 for providing us the language.

You guys are awesome~!

To use it go to main menu options, and select the language. Apply it and done!

If anyone wanted to provide your own language, feel free to do so. Notify me about it.

Patch 27

  • Added new Italian language
  • Added new Chinese traditional language
  • Added vsync. FPS now following monitor refresh rate
  • Fixed DLC eyes not applied
  • Fixed some performance issues
  • Updated some language

