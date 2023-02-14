Italian and Chinese Traditional 繁體中文 Added! With Patch 27

Share · View all patches · Build 10546390 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 16:13:19 UTC by Wendy

We've got new language patch in the town!

its Traditional Chinese "繁體中文" and Italian "Italiano"







Thank you for the Traditional Chinese and Italian language provider,

Fuyltare Mahx and Misterboy64 for providing us the language.

You guys are awesome~!

To use it go to main menu options, and select the language. Apply it and done!

If anyone wanted to provide your own language, feel free to do so. Notify me about it.

Patch 27

Added new Italian language

Added new Chinese traditional language

Added vsync. FPS now following monitor refresh rate

Fixed DLC eyes not applied

Fixed some performance issues

Updated some language

FOLLOW XENOAISAM STUDIO

For tiny news / update / something

Discord : https://discord.gg/NddQqDt

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/xenoaisamstudio/

You guys can join the Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Group Page if didnt join yet:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1758950

Also you can join the chat for instant talk, anything;

https://s.team/chat/EhYakb0C