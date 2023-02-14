02.14.2023 Patch Notes!!

Patch Notes

-Inventory limit increase: Now Item "Inventory slot increase tool" is available for increasing the inventory to 400.

-Fixed the bug about the player's previous "Engine Select" option was not maintained after each update

-Fixed the bug about after player equipped with "Holy Bullet Damage I (Pistol)", player could damage friends in the room where "Friendly Fire" option was closed

Update February 2023 Daily Jobs

Update 5-Shot

Updated Bubba's Secret Stash

New Weapon

Heartseeker Famas

One of the 3 weapons created from Cupid's Essence. It is said that the Famas can fire bullets that pierces the enemy's hearts.

[table]

[tr]

[td]Damage[/td]

[td]44[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Weight[/td]

[td]10[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fire Rate[/td]

[td]298[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Accuracy[/td]

[td]65[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Recoil[/td]

[td]29[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Range[/td]

[td]3750[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Max Ammo[/td]

[td]30[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Remaining Ammo[/td]

[td]90[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Heartseeker VSS

One of the 3 weapons created from Cupid's Essence. The VSS is the most powerful as its scope inherited Cupid's sight which precisely targets its enemies.

[table]

[tr]

[td]Damage[/td]

[td]105[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Weight[/td]

[td]30[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fire Rate[/td]

[td]97[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Accuracy[/td]

[td]95[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Recoil[/td]

[td]23[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Range[/td]

[td]5800[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Max Ammo[/td]

[td]12[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Remaining Ammo[/td]

[td]60[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Heartseeker G23

One of the 3 weapons created from Cupid's Essence. Although being a secondary weapon, the G23 shows its versatility by being able to target the enemy's wounds accurately.

[table]

[tr]

[td]Damage[/td]

[td]38[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Weight[/td]

[td]6[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fire Rate[/td]

[td]250[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Accuracy[/td]

[td]72[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Recoil[/td]

[td]31[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Range[/td]

[td]2500[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Max Ammo[/td]

[td]20[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Remaining Ammo[/td]

[td]40[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Set Effect

[table]

[tr]

[th]Set Items[/th]

[th]Stamina[/th]

[th]Exp[/th]

[th]GP[/th]

[th]Speed[/th]

[th]Firerate[/th]

[th]Reload Speed[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2[/td]

[td]25%[/td]

[td]8%[/td]

[td]8%[/td]

[td]4%[/td]

[td]3%[/td]

[td]8%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3[/td]

[td]30%[/td]

[td]10%[/td]

[td]10%[/td]

[td]7%[/td]

[td]5%[/td]

[td]15%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]4[/td]

[td]32%[/td]

[td]12%[/td]

[td]12%[/td]

[td]9%[/td]

[td]6%[/td]

[td]20%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]5[/td]

[td]40%[/td]

[td]15%[/td]

[td]15%[/td]

[td]12%[/td]

[td]8%[/td]

[td]35%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]6[/td]

[td]45%[/td]

[td]18%[/td]

[td]18%[/td]

[td]15%[/td]

[td]10%[/td]

[td]40%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]7[/td]

[td]55%[/td]

[td]25%[/td]

[td]25%[/td]

[td]20%[/td]

[td]12%[/td]

[td]55%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

*Note : This is also include the Heartseeker Gear and Azazel Heartseeker

New Item

MYST - Heartseeker Weapon (x1,x7 & x15)

This MYST-box contains the Heartseeker Gears, and you can get them with random duration from 1 day to permanent.

Heartseeker Weapon Package (7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)

The complete set of Heartseeker Weapons created by NMX. Those who opens this box are gifted with Cupid's affection.

Trainee Package (7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)

New World is Recruiting new soldiers to join their ranks! Try out this package to aid your fights.

Sergeant Package (7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)

Are you a Veteran Soldier? Try out this package made by New World to help stop your enemies.

Commander Package (7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)

Do you feel like a Commander? This package is specifically designed for maximum combat designed by New World for you.

Viper (Cosmetic)(7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)

One of Warcorp’s longest surviving mercenaries, and one of coleman’s most-trusted elite. Her specialties lie in infiltration and espionage.

Raven (Cosmetic)(7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)

“One of the world’s leading experts on computer security, Raven’s Investigations into her lover’s mysterious death landed her in a federal penitentiary for a decade. She joined Warcorp after her release, and used her hacking skills and pinpoint accuracy to swiftly became one of its top mercenaries.

Cash Shop Sale!

Thank you!!