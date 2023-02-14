02.14.2023 Patch Notes!!

Patch Notes
-Inventory limit increase: Now Item "Inventory slot increase tool" is available for increasing the inventory to 400.
-Fixed the bug about the player's previous "Engine Select" option was not maintained after each update
-Fixed the bug about after player equipped with "Holy Bullet Damage I (Pistol)", player could damage friends in the room where "Friendly Fire" option was closed
System Event Content Updates
Update February 2023 Daily Jobs
Update 5-Shot
Updated Bubba's Secret Stash
New Weapon
Heartseeker Famas
One of the 3 weapons created from Cupid's Essence. It is said that the Famas can fire bullets that pierces the enemy's hearts.
[table]
[tr]
[td]Damage[/td]
[td]44[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Weight[/td]
[td]10[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Fire Rate[/td]
[td]298[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Accuracy[/td]
[td]65[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Recoil[/td]
[td]29[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Range[/td]
[td]3750[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Max Ammo[/td]
[td]30[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Remaining Ammo[/td]
[td]90[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Heartseeker VSS
One of the 3 weapons created from Cupid's Essence. The VSS is the most powerful as its scope inherited Cupid's sight which precisely targets its enemies.
[table]
[tr]
[td]Damage[/td]
[td]105[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Weight[/td]
[td]30[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Fire Rate[/td]
[td]97[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Accuracy[/td]
[td]95[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Recoil[/td]
[td]23[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Range[/td]
[td]5800[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Max Ammo[/td]
[td]12[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Remaining Ammo[/td]
[td]60[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Heartseeker G23
One of the 3 weapons created from Cupid's Essence. Although being a secondary weapon, the G23 shows its versatility by being able to target the enemy's wounds accurately.
[table]
[tr]
[td]Damage[/td]
[td]38[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Weight[/td]
[td]6[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Fire Rate[/td]
[td]250[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Accuracy[/td]
[td]72[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Recoil[/td]
[td]31[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Range[/td]
[td]2500[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Max Ammo[/td]
[td]20[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Remaining Ammo[/td]
[td]40[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Set Effect
[table]
[tr]
[th]Set Items[/th]
[th]Stamina[/th]
[th]Exp[/th]
[th]GP[/th]
[th]Speed[/th]
[th]Firerate[/th]
[th]Reload Speed[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2[/td]
[td]25%[/td]
[td]8%[/td]
[td]8%[/td]
[td]4%[/td]
[td]3%[/td]
[td]8%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3[/td]
[td]30%[/td]
[td]10%[/td]
[td]10%[/td]
[td]7%[/td]
[td]5%[/td]
[td]15%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]4[/td]
[td]32%[/td]
[td]12%[/td]
[td]12%[/td]
[td]9%[/td]
[td]6%[/td]
[td]20%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]5[/td]
[td]40%[/td]
[td]15%[/td]
[td]15%[/td]
[td]12%[/td]
[td]8%[/td]
[td]35%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]6[/td]
[td]45%[/td]
[td]18%[/td]
[td]18%[/td]
[td]15%[/td]
[td]10%[/td]
[td]40%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]7[/td]
[td]55%[/td]
[td]25%[/td]
[td]25%[/td]
[td]20%[/td]
[td]12%[/td]
[td]55%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
*Note : This is also include the Heartseeker Gear and Azazel Heartseeker
New Item
MYST - Heartseeker Weapon (x1,x7 & x15)
This MYST-box contains the Heartseeker Gears, and you can get them with random duration from 1 day to permanent.
Heartseeker Weapon Package (7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)
The complete set of Heartseeker Weapons created by NMX. Those who opens this box are gifted with Cupid's affection.
Trainee Package (7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)
New World is Recruiting new soldiers to join their ranks! Try out this package to aid your fights.
Sergeant Package (7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)
Are you a Veteran Soldier? Try out this package made by New World to help stop your enemies.
Commander Package (7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)
Do you feel like a Commander? This package is specifically designed for maximum combat designed by New World for you.
Viper (Cosmetic)(7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)
One of Warcorp’s longest surviving mercenaries, and one of coleman’s most-trusted elite. Her specialties lie in infiltration and espionage.
Raven (Cosmetic)(7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)
“One of the world’s leading experts on computer security, Raven’s Investigations into her lover’s mysterious death landed her in a federal penitentiary for a decade. She joined Warcorp after her release, and used her hacking skills and pinpoint accuracy to swiftly became one of its top mercenaries.
Cash Shop Sale!
Thank you!!
Changed files in this update