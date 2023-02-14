 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 14 February 2023

Update 1.9.5_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

-Reduce turbulence intensity before entering a thermal.
-Add Telemetry Data Output option for Glider Sim Pro
-Update Glider Sim Pro controls option layout.
-Stop joysticks from interacting with menu buttons.

