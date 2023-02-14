New update!! - English translation 1st modification.

The English translation of the game has been modified for the first time.
I will continue to make up for it.
Thank you to everyone who plays my game.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The English translation of the game has been modified for the first time.
I will continue to make up for it.
Thank you to everyone who plays my game.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update