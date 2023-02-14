UPDATE 6: HOST MIGRATION, 2 NEW HERO PROPS, A TUNNEL OF LOVE, AND A 50% SALE!

Love is in the air! The long-awaited host migration system, new lovely hero props, an expanded Love Tunnel on Carnival, and UI improvements for the progression tier system all await you in Update 6 (The Valentine’s Update)! We have quite a few things to unpack, so let’s get straight into it.

HOST MIGRATION

The much-anticipated host migration feature is here! We’re excited to share with you that after implementation challenges and tons of internal testing, host migration functionality is now in working condition and has been running for a couple of days.

Simply put, this is how the host migration system will work:

Host leaves a match for any number of reasons

The game pauses for the remaining players, selects a new host, and migrates all players to start connecting to the new host

Game resumes right where you left off

We’re still working on the full implementation for this, so it’s possible you might run into some hiccups or issues. We’ll be keeping a close eye on things, though, and with all of you in the community also passing us feedback, we’re confident we’ll be able to address anything that pops up quickly.

2 NEW HERO PROPS

Update 6 brings two new hero props to the MGH universe. Take aim and let Cupid’s arrow fly! The Cursed Cupid is able to flap around and shoot its arrows at unsuspecting hunters. You’ll know if you’ve hit your target by the sound of Cupid’s giddy giggles. 💘

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Valentine’s Day isn’t complete without a good ol’ box of chocolates. This Chocolate Heart Box packs a punch, though — or a bite, I should say. These chocolates might not be the best gift for a loved one, but could cause some well-meaning trouble to the rival hunters. 😈

TUNNEL OF LOVE



One of the most recent maps, Carnival, is getting an enchanting enhancement. The closed-off Tunnel of Love was discovered by the tireless Hunter crew on their most recent mission. The tunnel has been spruced up with appropriate, though sometimes possessed, decor! We can’t guarantee your safety so riding on one of the swan boats is at your own risk!

Thanks to community feedback, we have also taken a lighting pass on Carnival as a whole. Mr. Giggle’s Happyland now feels more menacing than ever before. We’re so thankful for all the feedback we get so keep it coming! The best place, as always, is our Discord, but you can also send us your feedback on Twitter!

VALENTINE'S DAY DECOR



Naturally, the MGH universe is also spruced up with amour and ardor! The van is ready for a lovey-dovey road trip and all the maps could definitely be your next romantically haunting getaway thanks to the adorable Valentine’s Day adornments.

PROGRESSION UI IMPROVEMENTS

Another important quality of life improvement we’ve implemented in this update is related to the user interface for progression. We’ve made improvements that should allow you to more easily keep track of when you’re hitting a new tier, and to see what all the tier borders look like. You can now find all of the needed info about your progression tiers under the profile menu.

Additionally, after matches, you’ll now be presented with a visual timeline of when you’ll be reaching the next progression tier on your h(a)unting journey!

50% OFF SALE

You most certainly did not forget to get a Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone. That’s not you. You’re the thoughtful type. Right? The carefully planned gift you thought up is RIGHT HERE! It’s Midnight Ghost Hunt, and it’s 50% off from February 14th until February 24th! Now you can spend time hunting and haunting together. What could be more romantic than that?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/915810/Midnight_Ghost_Hunt/

That’s all we have to share this time, Ghosts and Hunters! We’re wishing you the best Valentine’s Day and hope you enjoy Update 6. We have even more cool new things on the horizon we can’t wait to share with you all, so keep an eye out! 👀

👻 -Team MGH