Dev Blog 8: AI & Legacy Point Shop Fixes v0.1.015!

And Red Thorn Interactive are back with a brand new update right aftrer Valentine’s Day! And let me tell you, it is, by no means, a themed update.

So what did we fix this time around?

Improvements:

AI is much much better now. Like, they may actually be hard to beat if you’re not being careful. So, watch out!

Siege battle AI has been improved to ensure that players can’t defeat all enemies without breaking the wall.

Tooltips have been added to the Legacy Point Shop.

A button linking to the subreddit has been added to the main menu.

Fixes:

A ton of buggy random events have been fixed up!

The bug that happens when players go from region-to-region with the army management open, has been fixed.

The bug where a selected enemy unit on a small hill did not have the ‘On Hill’ icon, has been fixed.

Weird emblem placement on the Gandharan Archer units have been fixed.

Finicky resolution issues have been fixed!

Hope you guys have fun. And just to clarify, this isn't the big big update that we've been talking about in our discord channel. That's still coming up and will be called v.0.2.001. So stay tuned!