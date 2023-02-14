Rodina 1.6.4: Player Stats and Power Systems Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10545996 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 06:32:02 UTC by Wendy

For this update, I have added Player Stat Upgrades and Power Systems to the game!

Mix and match upgrades in your installation grid to increase your character's speed, health regeneration, damage, and jump level! These upgrades require a Power Core to function - find the first one on Perun! These Power Cores also provide energy to the Carrier Beam and the Trilaser.

This update also adds two new moves - the Slide Attack and the Ground Pound - each available as their own upgrade chips!

For the next update, I am going to add an interesting new feature to the game: a drill! This item will be used to acquire resources for armor... but where will these resources come from???

RODINA 1.6.4