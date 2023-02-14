 Skip to content

The Utility Room update for 14 February 2023

Optimization and bug fixes

  • Removed dynamic shadows on The Bottom. These were causing a massive performance hit to an area with limited GPU headroom (lots of high poly heads)
  • Optimized shadows on the slugs in The Maze
  • Reduced Shadow resolution on Binman.
  • Some changes to the Sculpture Park.
  • Reduced skylight intensity on The Overpass
  • Added collision to the moving spheres on The Boulder

