- Removed dynamic shadows on The Bottom. These were causing a massive performance hit to an area with limited GPU headroom (lots of high poly heads)
- Optimized shadows on the slugs in The Maze
- Reduced Shadow resolution on Binman.
- Some changes to the Sculpture Park.
- Reduced skylight intensity on The Overpass
- Added collision to the moving spheres on The Boulder
The Utility Room update for 14 February 2023
Optimization and bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
